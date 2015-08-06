Letter from the Publisher: July/August 2017

By Courtland Lantaff | June 30, 2017 | People

Summer is finally here—and with it some of the biggest events that we’ve been looking forward to all year long.

To start, Miami Swim Week (aka the sexiest time of the year) is hitting our shores once again. From July 20 to 26, you can catch models walking the runways in the latest styles from some of the top established and emerging designers. This year also marks the Swimwear Association of Florida’s 35th annual Swim-Show, the largest tradeshow in the world, which will take over the Miami Beach Convention Center from July 22 to 25. Of course, Swim Week also means plenty of exclusive parties and an influx of A-list celebrities who travel from across the world just to revel in the weeklong festivities.

If sports are more your thing, you’re in luck. For the first time ever, the MLB All-Star game will take place at Marlins Park on July 11, where you can watch some of the biggest baseball legends smack the ball out of the park. And on July 29, soccer superstars of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF will make their way to the 305 to face off at El Clasico Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. I already have my tickets.

For such an exciting time in Miami, we’re elated to have supermodel Kate Bock on the cover of our annual Swim Issue. With multiple appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue since 2013 (when she was dubbed Rookie of the Year), it’s safe to say the blue-eyed beauty is truly on the brink of supermodel stardom, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share her journey of success with you.

In between flipping through the pages of this double issue, perusing the latest fashions, witnessing sports history, and (of course) popping Champagne, I also highly encourage you to soak up plenty of the Magic City sun. Whether you work on your tan on the beach or poolside, kicking back and relaxing is a must. And speaking of a little R&R, make sure to stop by and book a relaxing spa day at one of our (many) premier hotels. Or, even better, make your next vacation a staycation—because, during the summer months, there’s really no better place to be than right here in Miami.

I hope to see you around town…