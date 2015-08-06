    

Parties

June 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine May/June Issue Release Celebration hosted by cover star Shay Mitchell
May 18, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine's May/June Women of Influence "THE LIST" Event
May 15, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine's 2017 Women of Influence Luncheon

People

June 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: July/August 2017
June 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: July/August 2017
June 28, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Kate Bock

Food & Drink

June 29, 2017

Where to Get the Best Doughnuts in Every Miami Neighborhood
June 21, 2017

Unique Seafood Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
June 9, 2017

4 Buzzy New Restaurants to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

Home & Real Estate

June 30, 2017

7 Miami Homes with Absolutely Stunning Patios Fit for Letting Loose
June 23, 2017

Why New Real Estate Development Eleven on Lenox Is Just What Miami Beach Needs
June 22, 2017

How to Decorate Your Miami Home with Luxe Black Marble

Style & Beauty

June 30, 2017

What Are the Best Sunscreens to Use This Summer?
June 28, 2017

Red, White, & Blue Fashion Items to Celebrate America This July 4th
June 26, 2017

Wende Zomnir on Urban Decay's New NAKED Heat Palette & Why It's Perfect for Miami Women
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Letter from the Publisher: July/August 2017

By Courtland Lantaff | June 30, 2017 | People

Share

The latest from Courtland Lantaff.

courtland-lantaff-2-0005.jpg

With Lisa Petrillo, Petra Levin, Arlene Chaplin, Shannon Allen, and Melissa Medina at Ocean Drive’s 2017 Women of Influence luncheon at Estefan Kitchen in the Miami Design District.

Summer is finally here—and with it some of the biggest events that we’ve been looking forward to all year long.

To start, Miami Swim Week (aka the sexiest time of the year) is hitting our shores once again. From July 20 to 26, you can catch models walking the runways in the latest styles from some of the top established and emerging designers. This year also marks the Swimwear Association of Florida’s 35th annual Swim-Show, the largest tradeshow in the world, which will take over the Miami Beach Convention Center from July 22 to 25. Of course, Swim Week also means plenty of exclusive parties and an influx of A-list celebrities who travel from across the world just to revel in the weeklong festivities.

If sports are more your thing, you’re in luck. For the first time ever, the MLB All-Star game will take place at Marlins Park on July 11, where you can watch some of the biggest baseball legends smack the ball out of the park. And on July 29, soccer superstars of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF will make their way to the 305 to face off at El Clasico Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. I already have my tickets.

courtland-lantaff-1-0005.jpg

With Craig Robins and Jared Shapiro at Ocean Drive’s 2017 Women of Influence luncheon at Estefan Kitchen.

For such an exciting time in Miami, we’re elated to have supermodel Kate Bock on the cover of our annual Swim Issue. With multiple appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue since 2013 (when she was dubbed Rookie of the Year), it’s safe to say the blue-eyed beauty is truly on the brink of supermodel stardom, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share her journey of success with you.

In between flipping through the pages of this double issue, perusing the latest fashions, witnessing sports history, and (of course) popping Champagne, I also highly encourage you to soak up plenty of the Magic City sun. Whether you work on your tan on the beach or poolside, kicking back and relaxing is a must. And speaking of a little R&R, make sure to stop by and book a relaxing spa day at one of our (many) premier hotels. Or, even better, make your next vacation a staycation—because, during the summer months, there’s really no better place to be than right here in Miami.

I hope to see you around town…

Tags: courtland lantaff july/august 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY WORLD RED EYE

