    

Parties

September 23, 2019

Ocean Drive Magazine celebrates September Issue with Cover Star Camille Kostek at Mr. C Coconut Grove
September 19, 2019

Ocean Drive Celebrates CAMILLA Boutique's Latest Collection MOTHER
September 16, 2019

Lightbox Jewelry Hosts Pop-up at Aventura Mall

People

October 1, 2019

Brazilian Megastar Anitta Dishes on Working with Cardi B & Snoop Dogg and Why She Admires Madonna
September 4, 2019

Get to Know MP Mega Model Simone Villas Boas
August 30, 2019

Here's What Camille Kostek Did to Land Her Sports Illustrated Cover

Food & Drink

September 20, 2019

Food Becomes Art at Miami's Bachour Bakery
September 16, 2019

Miami's Casa Tua Restaurant Opens an Outpost in France
September 13, 2019

Miami's Latest Cocktail Trend Might Surprise You

Home & Real Estate

June 10, 2019

Roche Bobois' Mah Jong Sofa Takes a Trip Outside
May 12, 2019

Peek Inside Morada's Model Unit at One Thousand Museum Residences
March 26, 2019

How Dora Puig Became a Reigning Queen of Miami Real Estate

Style & Beauty

September 11, 2019

Hunting for Hermès' Elusive Birkin Bag Is a Sport of Its Own to Michelle Berk
August 15, 2019

The Perfect Sandal for Every Look, Presented by Giuseppe Zanotti
August 9, 2019

The Woman Behind Leah + Rae Shares Her Design Inspiration
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
| September 16, 2019 | Parties

September 12, 2019-- Lightbox, the lab-grown diamond jewelry company, kicked off their week-long activation at Aventura Mall with hosts Martha Graeff, Vita Sidorkina & Jasmine Stewart along with notable attendees Andy Faerman, Daniella Duque & Mariela Bagnato. Guests enjoyed light bites and bubbles while they experienced live demonstrations to learn about lab-grown diamonds and previewed the latest Lightbox Jewelry collections.

Tags: jewelry aventura miami jewelry luxury jewelry diamonds aventura mall

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE

