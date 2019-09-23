Lightbox Jewelry Hosts Pop-up at Aventura Mall

September 12, 2019-- Lightbox, the lab-grown diamond jewelry company, kicked off their week-long activation at Aventura Mall with hosts Martha Graeff, Vita Sidorkina & Jasmine Stewart along with notable attendees Andy Faerman, Daniella Duque & Mariela Bagnato. Guests enjoyed light bites and bubbles while they experienced live demonstrations to learn about lab-grown diamonds and previewed the latest Lightbox Jewelry collections.

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE