Little Dreams Foundation Gala 2019

November 16, 2019--- Music, art and sports came together for an evening of making dreams a reality at the Orianne and Phil Collins’ Little Dreams Foundation’s fifth annual gala on Saturday, November 16. Held at the Historic Moore Building in Miami’s Design District the evening included a delectable sit-down dinner and unplugged style musical performances by music icon Richard Marx, Mike + The Mechanics’ Tim Howar and up-and-coming artist Alex Di Leo along with the foundation beneficiaries, Little Dreamers. Notable faces such as Heavy Weight Champion, Evander Holyfield, model and TV host, Daisy Fuentes and international artist Romero Britto walked the red carpet all for the children.

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: World Red Eye and Mitchell Zachs