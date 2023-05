| | Culture Parties Events fashion

Ocean Drive hosted our annual Live Better event celebrating our April cover star Pritika Swarup at the beautiful Baia Beach Club at Mondrian South Beach. This dog-friendly daytime wellness affair featured classes by Equinox’s Luis Weber, Bunda’s Kaley Hatfield and Motto’s Alexis Gulliver, hydrating sips from BodyArmor, and beauty products by Prakti.

We thank our lovely partners, DJ Yissel, Jo Malone, Musa, Shandi Levy, Skin Local, Strings, Theme Dresser, and VIP Party Photo Booths.



Photography Credits: Richard Bencosme