Live Better 2024

This past Sunday, Ocean Drive hosted our annual Live Better event celebrating our April cover star Valentina Ferrer alongside her vegan supplement brand KAPOWDER. Held at the stunning Baia Beach club at the Mondrian Hotel South Beach guests enjoyed this dog-friendly wellness affair whilst sipping on hydrating BodyArmor water, and delicious cocktails from YaVe Tequila. The annual wellness event featured classes by Jetset Pilates, Adela & Jurgen Lampl of Level One Heroboard, and yoga by Lihn Kalas.

Thank you to our partners Baia Beach Club, DJ Yissel, Dr. Anna Chacon, Jo Malone, Oakberry, Sunbaked SPF, Theme Dresser, Auria, La’Agra, S Fond Collection, and Vanessa’s Diamonds,.



Photography Credits: Jordan C. Braun