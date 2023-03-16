Louis Vuitton Brings Its Women's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection to Miami

Paige Mastrandrea Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Feature Events Homepage Latest Lifestyle Feature Features Featured fashion







Pérez Art Museum Miami played host to a glamorous group of the city’s most fashionable guests as Louis Vuitton presented its dreamy spring/summer 2023 collection from Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière. Originally unveiled in October 2022 within the majestic surroundings of the Cour Carrée at the Louvre in Paris, the Miami trunk show took place at the lauded museum with the impressive backdrop of Biscayne Bay. Attendees got to view the stunning collection that emphasizes changes of proportions—with oversized zippers and snaps, clasps as belt buckles, and scrap of leather transformed into an outfit. Notable attendees included Cydney Moreau, Carolina Lindo, Isabela Grutman, Dave Portnoy and Silvana Mojica, Pam Arias and more.

Isabela Grutman

Carolina Lindo

Silvana Mojica and Dave Portnoy

Cydney Moreau