Luxury Living Group Celebrates Baccarat La Maison in Miami

On Friday, September 27, Luxury Living Group celebrated the launch of Baccarat La

Maison, the first-ever home line from France’s legendary crystal makers, designed and

distributed exclusively by LLG. Co-hosted by Luxury Living President Rafaella Vignatelli

and Jules and Stephanie Trump, developers of the Estates at Acqualina, the exclusive

black-tie event welcomed a who’s who to Luxury Living’s expansive Miami flagship,

transformed into a veritable Monte Carlo on the Biscayne—the swanky, casino-themed

soiree featured classics like Black Jack, Roulette, and (aptly) Baccarat, stationed across

three floors and 32,000 square feet. Guests enjoyed custom Casamigos tequila

cocktails and Moet champagne, as well as catering by Le Basque. They were also

greeted by a stunning bespoke rose arrangement, courtesy of Ines Naftali, and the

mellifluous jazz tones of the inimitable Gatsby Gang.

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE