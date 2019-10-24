    

Luxury Living Group Celebrates Baccarat La Maison in Miami

October 8, 2019 | Parties

On Friday, September 27, Luxury Living Group celebrated the launch of Baccarat La
Maison, the first-ever home line from France’s legendary crystal makers, designed and
distributed exclusively by LLG. Co-hosted by Luxury Living President Rafaella Vignatelli
and Jules and Stephanie Trump, developers of the Estates at Acqualina, the exclusive
black-tie event welcomed a who’s who to Luxury Living’s expansive Miami flagship,
transformed into a veritable Monte Carlo on the Biscayne—the swanky, casino-themed
soiree featured classics like Black Jack, Roulette, and (aptly) Baccarat, stationed across
three floors and 32,000 square feet. Guests enjoyed custom Casamigos tequila
cocktails and Moet champagne, as well as catering by Le Basque. They were also
greeted by a stunning bespoke rose arrangement, courtesy of Ines Naftali, and the
mellifluous jazz tones of the inimitable Gatsby Gang.

Tags: miami luxury miami events champagne champagne miami black tie

PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE

