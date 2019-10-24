Luxury Living Group Celebrates Baccarat La Maison in Miami

PartiesSee More
Read More
October 24, 2019
NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION'S DIAMOND BALL 2019
Read More
October 22, 2019
Lucio Taglione and Raffaella Vignatelli
Lucio Taglione and Raffaella Vignatelli
Charlene Laskin, Frederic Fournel, Jules Trump and Stephanie Trump
Charlene Laskin, Frederic Fournel, Jules Trump and Stephanie Trump
Antonio Torres, Ricardo Britto, Ana Maria Garcia and Steven La Fonte
Antonio Torres, Ricardo Britto, Ana Maria Garcia and Steven La Fonte
Alexandra Wensley and Emily Wincel
Alexandra Wensley and Emily Wincel
Ernesto Mathies and Rodner Figueroa
Ernesto Mathies and Rodner Figueroa
Elysze Held and Soledad Lowe
Elysze Held and Soledad Lowe
Fabian and Martina Basabe
Fabian and Martina Basabe
Gustavo Orlean, Ana Maria Garcia and Marissa Cornejo
Gustavo Orlean, Ana Maria Garcia and Marissa Cornejo
Karina Batievsky, Alexandra Wensley and Marla Cohen
Karina Batievsky, Alexandra Wensley and Marla Cohen
On Friday, September 27, Luxury Living Group celebrated the launch of Baccarat La
Maison, the first-ever home line from France’s legendary crystal makers, designed and
distributed exclusively by LLG. Co-hosted by Luxury Living President Rafaella Vignatelli
and Jules and Stephanie Trump, developers of the Estates at Acqualina, the exclusive
black-tie event welcomed a who’s who to Luxury Living’s expansive Miami flagship,
transformed into a veritable Monte Carlo on the Biscayne—the swanky, casino-themed
soiree featured classics like Black Jack, Roulette, and (aptly) Baccarat, stationed across
three floors and 32,000 square feet. Guests enjoyed custom Casamigos tequila
cocktails and Moet champagne, as well as catering by Le Basque. They were also
greeted by a stunning bespoke rose arrangement, courtesy of Ines Naftali, and the
mellifluous jazz tones of the inimitable Gatsby Gang.
Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE