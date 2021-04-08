Luxury Staycations In Your Own Backyard

Elizabeth Harper | April 8, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature Travel

YOUR ESCAPE FROM REALITY IS CLOSER THAN YOU MIGHT THINK.



The Brazilian Court’s pool PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BRAZILIAN COURT

The buzz word du jour: staycation. Why jet to never-never land when you can book a leisurely weekend away right here? With culinary masters, redesigned digs, exclusive spa treatments, historic landmarks, on-property salons, yacht cruises and more, it turns out your luxury stay is in your very own backyard. Here are our top four picks for a rest and recharge.





The entrance to the 95-year-old Mediterranean-style hotel PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BRAZILIAN COURT

THE BRAZILIAN COURT

This circa 1926 grande dame is the epitome of Mediterranean glamour, with its stucco facade, romantic arched walkways, terra-cotta barrel roof tiles and wrought-iron accents. And now its interiors, once again, live up to its legacy. Inside, owner Bobby Schlesinger commissioned renowned designer Lauren Hastings of LSI Designs for the recently completed interior upgrades.

With the redesign, each room features curated black-and-white photography that pays homage to some of the most inspiring icons of pop culture. Among them, find Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.—all photographed by Terry O’Neill. Among the furnishings, lush green velvet headboards and sofas provide a nod to the palms outdoors, especially the gardens surrounding Café Boulud, while white linens and pops of lavender brighten the rooms. Fan-favorite The Brazilian Court Salon too has unveiled renovated environs. Decked in custom Italian furnishings, the fresh, intriguing design features expanded space for hairstyling and treatments, a new mani-pedi room and a traditional men’s barber. Rooms from $399, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach, 561.655.7740, @thebraziliancourt





In the redesigned rooms, the furniture is custom, with accent decor from Arteriors, Assouline, Made Goods and local shops, including Keller Palm Beach and Mecox Gardens. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BRAZILIAN COURT

EAU PALM BEACH RESORT & SPA

Champagne in hand, crashing waves in the background, ocean views beyond—this is how a getaway to Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa begins. The rooms, outfitted with Jonathan Adler’s signature brand of kitsch and vibrant colors, overlook the hotel’s private beach, pool or garden. At Club Level, guests can expect top-notch dedicated concierge service as well as handselected wines courtesy of the in-house sommelier, among other perks. Not to be missed is Angle, the resort’s culinary destination where filet carpaccio and duck rillette with pain perdu are de rigueur.

But top of the agenda this spring is indulging in spa treatments with exclusive Swiss line Valmont—the only spa in the area to offer these specialty products. On the menu is the Valmont Vitality of the Glaciers facial, aka pure bliss. Emerge renewed, hydrated, detoxed and with a postfacial glow. Rooms from $995, suites from $2,499, 100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan, 561.533.6000, @eaupalmbeach





This Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa suite has an ocean view. PHOTO COURTESY OF EAU PALM BEACH RESORT & SPA

THE COLONY HOTEL

For the spring season, The Colony Hotel has introduced a host of new developments. First up: Swifty’s POOL, an outdoor restaurant with seating around the hotel’s pool and its hanging garden, in collaboration with Swifty’s owner and founder Robert Caravaggi. Look for dishes like jumbo Maryland crabmeat with tomato aspic, cheese souffle and prime New York steak au poivre from chef Tom Whitaker.

Then came a rethinking of the decor. In partnership with world-renowned company de Gournay, The Colony has created an original wallpaper design inspired by the midcentury mural that adorned the lobby when it opened in 1947. This prompted a refresh of the lobby, a social space now called the Living Room. The Colony’s team collaborated with de Gournay on a pattern depicting flora and fauna indigenous to South Florida, meticulously painted on custom pink Edo Xuan paper. Now, regal flamingos sip water as a lizard stares, alligators creep by from shallow pools and panthers wearing diamond necklaces stalk their prey—all while The Colony’s monkey mascot, Johnnie Brown, waves a pennant flag from a palm tree.

The rest of the decor is the work of Kemble Interiors and is marked by vignettes, cocktail tables and conversation-inducing furniture. Pink velvet, natural grass cloth, bamboo lattice and gray linen accent the hotel’s original terrazzo floors, which were completely restored. More than a lobby, the Living Room is a meeting point for guests. The aforementioned wallpaper is even available for sale as framed panels through the hotel. Rooms from $769, 155 Hammon Ave., Palm Beach, 561.655.5430, @thecolonypalmbeach





In addition to the pool, there are private cabanas on offer that can be stocked with Champagne, tapas, cold-pressed juices and more. POOL PHOTO COURTESY OF EAU PALM BEACH RESORT & SPA

WHITE ELEPHANT PALM BEACH

An offshoot of the original in Nantucket, the White Elephant Palm Beach, which occupies the former Bradley Park Hotel built in 1924, was stripped to the studs and completely transformed with a Mediterranean Revival aesthetic for a feel that’s more private residence than hotel. With 13 rooms and 19 suites spread across four floors, this newly opened spot has quickly caught the attention of the Palm Beach crowd—notably the penthouse suites with large living rooms, kitchens and spacious terraces, and the three-bedroom Park Suite, which overlooks neighboring Bradley Park.





The Colony Hotel’s two-bedroom Villa Bougainvillea VILLA BOUGAINVILLEA PHOTO BY LESLEY UNRUH.

The restaurant, Lola 41, also a Nantucket transplant, offers globally inspired dishes, while the building’s facade and its black-and-white awnings are inspired by architect Addison Mizner. This spring, the White Elephant debuts a self-guided bike tour that dives into Mizner’s influential work. Take in notable stops like Villa Mizner, the architect’s last home; Villa dei Fiori, built by the Jell-O heir; and La Guerida, owned by the Kennedy family for more than six decades. For those who feel the need for speed, opt for a cruise along the Intracoastal aboard a Barton & Gray yacht. Rooms from $650, suites from $995, 280 Sunset Ave., Palm Beach, 844.462.9483, @whiteelephantpalmbeach