New York-Famous Italian Eatery MAMO Opens its Doors in Miami

Nestled in New York’s hip Soho neighborhood along W Broadway, Italian restaurant MAMO has become one of the most sought-after reservations in the city over the years. Guaranteed to be filled with a chic and sophisticated crowd, excellent service and decadent, mouthwatering Italian cuisine, owner Mike “Mamo” Mammoliti (@myke_mamo) invites diners into his home-away-from-home for a culinary scene that can be met night after night without tire. From its cherished focaccia al tartufo (truffle pizza) to vitello alla milanese, the menu spans all the classics with an indulgent twist.

And after much anticipation, Mammoliti has brought the New York staple to Miami, residing at its new home in Brickell as of summer 2023. In a breathy, minimal-yet-chic space decked with greenery, dim candle lighting and a central bar anchoring the room, MAMO has already laid claim to its new digs, drawing in crowds each evening for a memorable feast.

We chat with Mammoliti to learn more about his second iteration of MAMO and its new home in Miami. 931 Brickell Ave, Miami, @mamorestaurant

Why did you feel Miami was the next move to expand MAMO?

My grandmother lived in Miami for a good part of her life, so since a young age, I’ve been coming to this city. I’ve always been torn between New York and Miami since I moved to the U.S., and I have great memories here. The lifestyle reminds me of my hometown on the French Riviera. During the pandemic, I spent some time here while New York was in shutdown, which allowed me to understand the city better and realize it was the right time to look for a second location. With New Yorkers frequenting here during the winter with a fantastic location and the right timing, it was a no-brainer.

What drew you to Brickell?

Brickell has already established restaurants like Cipriani, Komodo and LPM Restaurant & Bar, so we felt confident that the crowd would travel to Brickell for lunch and dinner. I also think it’s one of the only neighborhoods in Miami where you can have a good business lunch, elegant dinner, and brunch on weekends because it has the financial center, shopping and residences.

What are you most looking forward to Miami experiencing when they come to MAMO?

I understand that cultures evolve, trends mutate, and people harbor different types of appreciation; however, I would like people to come in and experience the fundamentals of our industry. I believe that less is better. I want people to forget about their reality for a minute, even if it is just during their dinner, and enjoy the now. I’ve been trying to capture a time when elegance and manners were the norm—I’m kind of nostalgic for specific eras that were before my time, which is why you’ll see original movie posters in the restaurant that I have been collecting over the years. I want customers to leave with this special feeling and tell their friends, colleagues or family about their experience.