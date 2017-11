| November 28, 2017 | Calendar

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), North Miami is bringing virtual reality to Miami with the solo exhibition “How to Unlock a Portal” by Swedish photographer Jacob Felländer! In celebration of Art Basel Miami Beach 2017, the exhibition will be on display through February 11, 2018. 6-8 p.m. $10 per person; $5 to MOCA members and North Miami residents. 770 NE 125th Street, North Miami