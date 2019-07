MP Miami Summer Soiree

| July 30, 2019 | Parties

On July 10, 2019, MP Miami kicked off Swim Week with their top models and clients at Limonada, located next to the Clinton Hotel in South Beach. Model DJ Selena Sofia kept the party going with custom tracks from 7pm to 10pm, while guests noshed on yellowtail tacos and veal meatballs. Fashion’s finest enjoyed cocktails by Papas Pilar with names inspired by the upcoming swimshows-- Walk the RUMway and Tini Bikini. For those looking for something more smoky, El Silencio Mezcal was served along with plenty of Bodvár House of Rosés. The energy was intoxicating as the modeling agency’s soccer inspired swim week promotional video played on the big screen and guests danced the night away.