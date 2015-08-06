    

Parties

December 21, 2017

MSC Cruises Launches MSC Seaside
December 14, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine and Genesis Motor America host an Exclusive Cocktail Event
December 8, 2017

ART OF STYLE hosted by STITCHED

People

January 5, 2018

Tito Gaudenzi Talks about the Comeback of Beach Polo and This Weekend's World Cup
December 18, 2017

Katy Perry Talks Witness: The Tour and Staying Authentic to Who She Is
December 17, 2017

Miami Heat Rookie Edrice "Bam" Adebayo on His Move to the Magic City

Food & Drink

December 27, 2017

Our Favorite up and Coming Vendors in Design District's New St. Roch Market
December 21, 2017

This Ice Cream Shop Is Serving up a Little Hip-Hop with Their Sundaes
December 19, 2017

The Best Eateries at Aventura Mall's Treats Food Hall Launching This Winter

Home & Real Estate

December 22, 2017

Renzo Piano Launches First Residential Project in Miami
November 29, 2017

The Jills Discuss Their Start in Real Estate and Future Predictions for the Market
November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach

Style & Beauty

January 3, 2018

Wake up Red Carpet Ready with These Overnight Treatments
December 26, 2017

Tory Burch Talks Working with Kenneth Jay Lane's on His Final Collection
December 11, 2017

Nars Celebrates the Holidays with an Artist-Inspired Collection
December 21, 2017 | Parties

Leading European cruise line, MSC Cruises, welcomed its highly-innovative new cruise ship, MSC Seaside, to Miami in a star-studded Naming Ceremony. Hosted by actor and popular American TV host Mario Lopez, the event was headlined by GRAMMY and LATIN GRAMMY winner, Ricky Martin, and also included the world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli performing with Voices of Haiti Children’s Choir to announce a new partnership between MSC Cruises and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation. Making a guest appearance at the event was Miami football legend and Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. The finale of the evening’s event and the official inauguration of MSC Seaside occurred with the cutting of the ribbon by MSC Seaside Captain Pier Paolo Scala, Godmother of the ship, Sophia Loren, and Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago.

Photography by Ivan Sarfatti and Aaron Davidson Getty Images

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: