MSC Cruises Launches MSC Seaside

| December 21, 2017 | Parties

Leading European cruise line, MSC Cruises, welcomed its highly-innovative new cruise ship, MSC Seaside, to Miami in a star-studded Naming Ceremony. Hosted by actor and popular American TV host Mario Lopez, the event was headlined by GRAMMY and LATIN GRAMMY winner, Ricky Martin, and also included the world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli performing with Voices of Haiti Children’s Choir to announce a new partnership between MSC Cruises and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation. Making a guest appearance at the event was Miami football legend and Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. The finale of the evening’s event and the official inauguration of MSC Seaside occurred with the cutting of the ribbon by MSC Seaside Captain Pier Paolo Scala, Godmother of the ship, Sophia Loren, and Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago.

Photography by Ivan Sarfatti and Aaron Davidson Getty Images