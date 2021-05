Ocean Drive celebrated its Magic City Men featured in the April issue. The cocktail party was hosted at Seaspice Miami with light bites and drinks provided by Seaspice. Guests enjoyed a cigar display by My Father Cigars and had the chance to check out the Sunreef Yachts display, which included a yacht decorated by Sunking Diamonds. The honorees in attendance included Adam Rosenfeld, Alex Miranda, Lionel Ohayon, Omer Horev and Philippe Saint-Just.

Photography by: WORLD RED EYE