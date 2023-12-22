Major Food Group Introduces Its Latest Miami Gem, Chateau ZZ's

Paige Mastrandrea Paige Mastrandrea | | Feature

The Atrium at Chateau ZZ's

Miami continues to have its impressive culinary moment, and Major Food Group—helmed by co-founders Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi—is redefining luxury hospitality one unparalleled experience at a time. Their latest venture, Chateau ZZ’s, is no exception. As the iconic Miami chateau undergoes a magnificent rebirth, discerning diners can now toast to this long-awaited addition destined to be one of the crown jewels in the city.

Constructed in 1931 as a private estate, the chateau’s resplendent architecture mirrors 16th-century France. Two octagonal towers frame the facade while Tudor trimmings crown leaded glass windows overlooking manicured gardens. Soaring ceilings, stone archways, and iron lanterns emit old-world grandeur inside. Yet the interiors reveal Major Food Group’s knack for balancing nostalgia and novelty.

The bar area at Chateau ZZ's

Take the restaurant, for example. Beneath crystal chandeliers, guests indulge in the highest caliber Mexican cuisine—flavors befitting the Golden Age of Hollywood when legends popularized south-of-the-border fare. Expertly prepared guacamole commences the evening while raw bar highlights tempt with Michelada oysters and littleneck clam aguachile. Signature Caesar salads are served before platters of housemade tostadas make their rounds. Then, the show continues as uniformed attendants parade strip steak al pastor and whole branzino from the wood-fired ovens, each robed in traditional salsas and garnishes. And just when you think the experience has peaked, tres leches and churros arrive for a sweet finale.

Yet beyond the restaurant lies even more magic. An entire floor forms an exclusive hideaway for ZZ’s Club members. Under wood-beamed ceilings, they socialize fireside or outside on the covered terrace. Likewise, the wine cellar holds over 1,000 agave-based tequilas and mezcals—the world’s most extensive collection—ensuring mixology magic. Specialty cocktails and rare vintages complete the offerings to round out the culinary experience.

The magical outdoor courtyard

At Chateau ZZ’s, Major Food Group continues to push boundaries. They’ve taken a historical relic and reinvented it for the modern epicurean. Here, glamour reigns eternal. And as Miami cements itself as a world-class cultural capital, its newest destination ushers the magic back into dining unlike any destination before.

“There’s no mansion in Miami that comes even close to matching the uniqueness of this property—an unbelievable destination that feels as if it was built for MFG and the creation of Chateau ZZ’s,” says Jeff Zalaznick, MFG co-founder. “The estate has never looked more glorious, and we’re [opening] the exceptional Mexican restaurant that Miami has always needed but never had. The incredible new chapter starts now.” 1500 Brickell Ave., Miami, @majorfoodgroup