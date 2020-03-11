Meet Your Virtual Personal Trainers

By Katie Jackson | March 20, 2020 | Lifestyle

The Miami wellness community is coming to your smartphone. From HIIT and barre classes to meditation and mindfulness livestreams, here’s how you can tone up and zen out at home.

SOL Yoga

Streaming: Talks with medical professional on tips for staying healthy.

Platform: Instagram, Facebook

Streaming: HIIT classes infused with martial-arts led by trainer Alvin Davie. Follow TapOut’s Instagram for class schedules and updates.

Platform: YouTube

Streaming: Total body workouts using your own bodyweight.

Platform: Instagram

Streaming: Signature SOL Flow yoga and meditation for peace classes.

Platform: Instagram, Vimeo

Streaming: Daily yoga, meditations, sound bowl workshops, interviews with medical professionals, positive psychology courses

Platform: Instagram

Streaming: JNL GYM VIP Program, an elite private online coaching program with workouts and nutrition tips.

Platform: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

Streaming: Free trial of barre, cardio, yoga, mindfulness and meditation classes

Platform: Exhale On Demand via Instagram