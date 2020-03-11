Meet Your Virtual Personal Trainers

    

March 11, 2020

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami Metamorphosis Gala 2020
March 10, 2020

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for the New Coconut Grove Visitor Center
February 26, 2020

Buen Provecho Miami 2020

March 1, 2020

Lais Ribeiro on Life as a Supermodel and Supermom
February 25, 2020

Giuseppe Zanotti and Swae Lee Launch a Gender Neutral Shoe Collection in Miami
February 1, 2020

Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry

March 19, 2020

Miami's Finest Dining - At Home!
March 18, 2020

Wine Down with Santa Margherita
February 25, 2020

Meet the Entrepreneurs Behind Your Favorite Spirits

March 11, 2020

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Debuts a Gorgeous New Design
March 2, 2020

Dora Puig on Future Trends in Luxury Real Estate
January 13, 2020

Joana Vasconcelos Reinterprets the Iconic Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa

March 20, 2020

Now is the Time to Shop Aviator Nation
March 18, 2020

The Unlikely Story of Reggaeton, Ed Sheeran and Blinged Out Watches
March 17, 2020

Keep Calm And Self-Care On
By Katie Jackson | March 20, 2020 | Lifestyle

The Miami wellness community is coming to your smartphone. From HIIT and barre classes to meditation and mindfulness livestreams, here’s how you can tone up and zen out at home.

SOLYoga2.jpgSOL Yoga

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Streaming: Talks with medical professional on tips for staying healthy.

Platform: Instagram, Facebook

TapOut Fitness Miami

Streaming: HIIT classes infused with martial-arts led by trainer Alvin Davie. Follow TapOut’s Instagram for class schedules and updates.

Platform: YouTube

TapOut_Dec11_MROY9101.jpg

Barry’s Bootcamp

Streaming: Total body workouts using your own bodyweight.

Platform: Instagram

SOL Yoga

Streaming: Signature SOL Flow yoga and meditation for peace classes.

Platform: Instagram, Vimeo

SOLYoga3.jpg

The Sacred Space Miami

Streaming: Daily yoga, meditations, sound bowl workshops, interviews with medical professionals, positive psychology courses

Platform: Instagram

Jennifer Nicole Lee

Streaming: JNL GYM VIP Program, an elite private online coaching program with workouts and nutrition tips.

Platform: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

Photo_Nov_07,_12_57_13_PM.jpg

Exhale Miami at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel

Streaming: Free trial of barre, cardio, yoga, mindfulness and meditation classes

Platform: Exhale On Demand via Instagram


Tags: jennifer nicole lee the sacred space miami sol yoga carillon miami wellness resort tapout fitness miami barry's bootcamp

Photography by: courtesy of fitness and wellness studios

