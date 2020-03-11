Meet Your Virtual Personal Trainers

The Miami wellness community is coming to your smartphone. From HIIT and barre classes to meditation and mindfulness livestreams, here’s how you can tone up and zen out at home.
SOL Yoga
Streaming: Talks with medical professional on tips for staying healthy.
Streaming: HIIT classes infused with martial-arts led by trainer Alvin Davie. Follow TapOut’s Instagram for class schedules and updates.
Platform: YouTube
Streaming: Total body workouts using your own bodyweight.
Platform: Instagram
Streaming: Signature SOL Flow yoga and meditation for peace classes.
Streaming: Daily yoga, meditations, sound bowl workshops, interviews with medical professionals, positive psychology courses
Platform: Instagram
Streaming: JNL GYM VIP Program, an elite private online coaching program with workouts and nutrition tips.
Platform: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube
Streaming: Free trial of barre, cardio, yoga, mindfulness and meditation classes
Platform: Exhale On Demand via Instagram
Photography by: courtesy of fitness and wellness studios