Meet the Women Who Make Miami Delicious

Alexa Shabinsky | March 10, 2021 | Food & Drink

As we celebrate Women’s Appreciation Month, we honor the women who help make Miami the culturally rich and dynamic city that it is today. With its ever-growing culinary scene, meet some of the powerhouse women behind the delicious and unique menus and restaurants. From entrepreneurs to chefs, from Vietnamese to Italian food, these women help inspire and innovate the future of food in our city!

Michele and Jennifer Kaminski: 2 Korean Girls (@2koreangirls)

Michele and Jennifer Kaminski are sharing their family’s recipes, focusing on a healthy and modern approach to Korean cuisine. The two women grew up watching their mother, Chom “Sunny” Kaminski run her own Korean restaurant, learning the ins and outs of operating a successful restaurant. Most recently, the Kaminski sisters have come together to open 2 Korean Girls, a unique and delicious approach to Bibimbap. The classic Korean dish features a combination of rice, meat, vegetables and egg. 2 Korean Girls’ restaurant is built off a take-out and delivery-only concept, based out of Coconut Grove. Customers are able to taste and honor the Kaminski’s family traditions with every bite.

Luciana GianGrandi: Boia De (@stinkyfishtales) (@boiaderestaurant)

With original hopes to write about food, Luciana GianGrandi’s unique path brought her to opening Boia De back in her hometown, Miami. GianGrandi began her culinary career in New York City, learning from the best at renowned restaurants like Scarpetta, The Nomad and Carbone. Making her way back home and entering the local food scene, GianGrandi’s first venture was a Mexican food truck, La Pollita. But the food truck was just the start for her. After closing La Pollita, she and co-owner Alex Meyer entered a new direction with Boia De. Located in the Buena Vista neighborhood, Boia De’s intimate dining experience includes 24 seats and serves delicious, fresh and seasonal Italian cuisine. Growing up with a large Italian-Latin family taught GianGrandi that a great meal around the dinner table is a crucial part of every evening!

Brielle Fratellone: Executive Pastry Chef at Fontainebleau, Miami Beach(@chefbriellefratellone)

Having been in the pastry industry for over a decade, Brielle Fratellone has made quite the name for herself. Her interest peaked while working as a cake decorator at a supermarket in Kansas, which soon led to her become the recipient of a James Beard scholarship. Following this in 2007, Fratellone attended the highly-prestigious Culinary Insitute of America. Following graduation, her career took off as a pastry chef in Florida at distinguished hotels and resorts, and later as Executive Pastry Chef at the Ritz-Carlton in St. Louis. Fratellone has made her way back to Florida, where she is currently the Executive Pastry Chef at the Fountainebleau Miami Beach. She is known for adding a modern and creative influence to luxury desserts, which taste even better than they look!

Aniece Meinhold: Phuc Yea (@phucyea) (@ani_emmmmm)

As one of the first to introduce contemporary Vietnamese cuisine to South Florida, Aniece Meinhold is committed to the growth and excellence of the Miami culinary scene. A hard worker since the age of 11, Meinhold has been in awe of the hospitality industry from the beginning. After being a part of the opening team at Four Seasons Hotel Miami in Brickell, Meinhold met Cesar Zapata, who would team up with her to launch their own project in 2010, The Blue Piano. Following The Blue Piano, in 2011, the first of Phuc Yea was born through a pop-up restaurant. Following the closure of Phuc Yea, three months later, Meinhold joined Zapata once again, at The Federal, but soon enough, in 2016 Phuc Yea had a new beginning. The menu molds together both Meinhold and Zapata’s culinary and ethnic heritage, creating Veit-Cajun cuisine with bold, vibrant, and family-inspired dishes.