Miami Beach Welcomes Mandrake To Its Shores

By The Editors | June 20, 2019

Miami Beach welcomes restaurant and lounge Mandrake from the owners of Kiki on the River (Roman Jones, Aris Nanos and Mark Lehmkuhl).

With a combination of modern Asian cuisine and chic Parisian vibes, Mandrake makes for one unforgettable night. The antique Chinese doors, a Japanese cherry blossom-lined hallway and Insta-worthy neon signs are uber-cool. The cocktails and cuisine—featuring a creative bar menu and mouthwatering Asian dishes—are equally memorable. A few must-tries are the Mandrake Roll, with crab, salmon, hamachi, tuna and a creamy jalapeno sauce; the Alaskan King Crab noodles; and the shrimp and scallop wontons. If you’re just stopping by for a few drinks, Mandrake’s cocktail program is sure to become one of your faves. The menu pays homage to hip-hop icons like Future and Meek Mills with the Future Hendricks and Meek Dills cocktails. It’s one of the many details not to be missed in this gorgeously over-the-top hot spot. 201 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305.397.8036, mandrakemiami.com