    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Miami Beach Welcomes Mandrake To Its Shores

By The Editors | June 20, 2019 | Food & Drink Feature

Share

Miami Beach welcomes restaurant and lounge Mandrake from the owners of Kiki on the River (Roman Jones, Aris Nanos and Mark Lehmkuhl).

Mandrake_Miami.jpg

With a combination of modern Asian cuisine and chic Parisian vibes, Mandrake makes for one unforgettable night. The antique Chinese doors, a Japanese cherry blossom-lined hallway and Insta-worthy neon signs are uber-cool. The cocktails and cuisine—featuring a creative bar menu and mouthwatering Asian dishes—are equally memorable. A few must-tries are the Mandrake Roll, with crab, salmon, hamachi, tuna and a creamy jalapeno sauce; the Alaskan King Crab noodles; and the shrimp and scallop wontons. If you’re just stopping by for a few drinks, Mandrake’s cocktail program is sure to become one of your faves. The menu pays homage to hip-hop icons like Future and Meek Mills with the Future Hendricks and Meek Dills cocktails. It’s one of the many details not to be missed in this gorgeously over-the-top hot spot. 201 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305.397.8036, mandrakemiami.com

Tags:
Categories: Food & Drink Feature

PHOTO COURTESY OF MANDRAKE

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry




Popular Posts


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: