Miami City Ballet presents Program Two: Robbins' Centennial Celebration

| November 8, 2017 | Calendar

This Jerome Robbins Celebration – in honor of the 100th birthday of the legendary choreographer’s birth – features an entire program of his work, including the company premieres of the lively Circus Polka, the shocking The Cage and charming duet Other Dances, along with audience favorites In the Night, to Chopin’s ravishing piano music, and West Side Story Suite, based on one of the greatest and best loved of all Broadway musicals. Through February 4th; click here for more info.