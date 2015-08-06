    

Parties

See More
Read More

November 1, 2017

Ocean Drive and Scarpetta at Fontainebleau Miami Beach along with Chef Scott Conant host an exclusive look at the Sorso Cocktail Lab & Infusion Bar Menu
Read More

October 26, 2017

Porcelanosa and Ocean Drive Host the Grand Opening of Porcelanosa Miami Design District
Read More

October 26, 2017

Ocean Drive, rag & bone, and PAMM host an Evening of Shopping and Philanthropy

People

See More
Read More

November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales
Read More

November 2, 2017

Jason Derulo's New Fashion Line LVLXIII Promises Sexy & Futuristic Apparel
Read More

October 31, 2017

Supermodel Natalia Borges on How She Stays Fit

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

November 9, 2017

The Best Spots to Eat and Drink in Brickell City Centre
Read More

November 3, 2017

Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth Pay Respect to the Sunshine State With Their New Eatery
Read More

November 1, 2017

Six Romantic Restaurants Perfect for Proposing

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
Read More

October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
Read More

October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

November 9, 2017

Gucci Finds a New Home in Miami's Design District With a Luxury Two-Story Boutique
Read More

October 24, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
Read More

October 12, 2017

The Anti-Aging Treatment You Haven't Heard of
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Miami City Ballet presents Program Two: Robbins' Centennial Celebration

| November 8, 2017 | Calendar

Share

This Jerome Robbins Celebration – in honor of the 100th birthday of the legendary choreographer’s birth – features an entire program of his work, including the company premieres of the lively Circus Polka, the shocking The Cage and charming duet Other Dances, along with audience favorites In the Night, to Chopin’s ravishing piano music, and West Side Story Suite, based on one of the greatest and best loved of all Broadway musicals. Through February 4th; click here for more info.

Tags:
Categories: Calendar

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: