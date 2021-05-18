Miami Marlins Debut Inaugural City Connect Series Uniform

Jolie Tanner | May 18, 2021 | Culture Lifestyle

Miami’s own have been chosen as one of the select teams to develop and design their take on the inaugural City Connect Series uniform in partnership with Nike and MLB. The Marlins’ unique jerseys are set to debut at the May 21st game against the New York Mets, with further appearances once a month throughout the remaining five months of the season.

Not only will the jerseys be seen on field, but throughout the streets of Miami as well. The jerseys were designed to celebrate the intertwined history of South Florida and Latin America, and the resulting contributions to baseball. Specifically, the Cuban Sugar Kings played an integral part in the conception and design of the jersey. From 1954 to 1960, the Sugar Kings strove to be the first MLB franchise outside the United States, and while they may not have achieved their initial goal, they succeeded in inspiring and stealing the hearts of an entire country and beyond. The influence is not only reflected with the original logo of the Sugar Kings on the right sleeve of the jersey, but the remixed design also displays a fusion of the iconic uniform and the spirit of modern Miami.

Each jersey features writing in Miami Script, which further pays homage to the original version and its handmade letterforms, incorporating colors such as Legacy Red, Miami Blue and Midnight Black—vibrant hues refusing to go unnoticed, like the ever-present passion and pride found in Latin American culture and the heart of every Miamian. The City Connect jerseys and hats can now be found online at Nike (nike.com) and the Miami Marlins official online shop (marlins.com/shop). Play ball!