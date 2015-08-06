    

Parties

Miami Rises To The Challenge With Help From The Dolphins And BBVA Compass

| February 27, 2018 | Parties

Thousands of South Floridians took to the streets for the eighth annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge on the morning of Saturday, February 10, to volunteer, pedal, walk and even run to raise money for innovative cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Now in its eighth year, the challenge is the signature event of the Miami Dolphins Foundation—the fundraising arm of the Miami Dolphins Football Team. The annual event is dedicated to improving the lives of those battling cancer through financial support to promote the latest cutting-edge treatments and technologies. The weekend-long charity event kicked off with a party on Friday night and hosted numerous activities including five different bike routes ranging from 14 to 100 miles in length, a 5K walking or running course and a celebratory concert at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday featuring the Goo Goo Dolls and Big Head Todd and the Monsters—both of which have family ties to the disease. Players of the Miami Dolphins including Andre Branch, Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain, among others, were also in attendance. The multi-day fundraiser has collectively raised over $22.5 million since its inception, with over $3 million from this year’s event alone.

In addition to those flexing their athletic abilities through their participation on bike or on foot, the event’s corporate supporters also had a major influence in making this year’s Dolphins Cancer Challenge a huge success. Multi-year teammate BBVA Compass acted as the presenting supporter of the 2018 signature bike ride, Hurricanes Hundred—aptly named after South Floridians came together to persevere over the summer’s devastating hurricanes. The company’s extensive commitment to the cause and to creating opportunities for everyone proved true as employees near and far traveled to Miami to join the ride for the second consecutive year, including Chief Marketing and Digital Sales Officer Jennifer Dominiquini and BBVA Compass Strategic Partnership Manager Diddy Saini, who has been a key component in the long-standing relationship between the bank and the Dolphins.

While this year’s charity event may be over, the breakthroughs in cancer research continue to help create more opportunities for those fighting cancer—a disease that truly affects us all—so they, too, can continue to pursue their dreams one step—or cycle—at a time.

To make a donation to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, visit sylvester.org/community/giving/make-a-gift-today

Tags: philanthropy charity

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: