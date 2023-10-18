Miami's New Casadonna Takes Center Stage

Paige Mastrandrea Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink Lifestyle Feature Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink Feature Features Food & Drink Featured Apple News

In what feels like a serendipitous meeting of storied legacies, Casadonna—a first-of-its-kind partnership between Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality—has officially opened in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood along the glistening blue waters of Biscayne Bay. The destination, totaling 20,000 square feet across indoor, outdoor and bar seating, features a sophisticated atmosphere, transportive design and expansive, inventive menu designed around coastal Italian cuisine. Oh, and those bay views? Picture-perfect, as one can imagine.

With interiors masterminded by celebrated designer Ken Fulk, who dove deep into Miami and Italian architecture to conceptualize the space, the restaurant resides in a majestic 1926 Mediterranean Revival landmark that once housed the Miami Women’s Club. As guests wander through the breezy Courtyard Bar, lush and verdant Garden Dining Room with a conservatory feel, the elegant Loggia Dining Room with breathtaking bay vistas, and finally, the intimate lounges of the Ocean Bar, it’s as if multiple eras, places and stories begin to collide in the most magical of ways.

And then there’s the food and drink, equally transportive thanks to Groot and Tao’s chef teams, with an extensive menu centered around the freshest local and imported ingredients from Italy. Traditional antipasti starters and housemade pastas will transport your taste buds straight to the shores of Naples or Taormina. At the same time, signature dishes like Crispy Young Artichoke and Bistecca Fiorentina are elevated with contemporary flair. A comprehensive crudo bar and carefully curated wine and cocktail list complete the seaside fantasy. And channeling the ultimate Miami lifestyle, dock and dine options are available, as guests can call ahead to reserve one of three slips for boats up to 120 feet behind the restaurant.

“From the fresh Italian menu to the unbeatable waterfront views, Casadonna is bringing something new and unforgettable to the Miami dining scene,” says David Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality.

So come as you are—by land or sea—to toast la dolce vita along Biscayne Bay at Miami’s newest, culturally significant destination. The doors are open, the drinks are flowing, and memories are waiting to be made at Casadonna. 1737 N Bayshore Dr., Miami, @casadonnamiami





