Miracle Makers "Haute Hats" Luncheon and Fashion Show benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami

| April 27, 2017 | Parties

South Florida’s philanthropic and fashionable community members gathered at the Miracle Makers “Haute Hat” Luncheon and Fashion Show, hosted by the Women’s Committee of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. Miracle Makers Honorees were celebrated, while attendees wearing “haute hats” enjoyed a fashion show presented by designer Mayda Cisneros. Proceeds from the event benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, furthering its mission to transform the lives of at-risk children through supportive mentoring relationships. This year’s Honorary Chairs were Swanee and Paul DiMare and the event Co-Chairs were Cristina Pereyra Alvarez, Irene Korge, Bronwyn Miller and Migna Sanchez-Llorens.

Photography courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami