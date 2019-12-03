    

November 29, 2019

Bad Bunny on Being Unapologetically Himself
November 1, 2019

Ariadna Gutiérrez on the Power of Positive Affirmations
October 18, 2019

Buzzy Model Ariadna Gutiérrez Reveals Her Fitness Routine, Beauty Secret & More

November 11, 2019

Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean
October 23, 2019

How Furniture Showroom Clima Weathers the Elements with Fetching Outdoor Wares
June 10, 2019

Roche Bobois' Mah Jong Sofa Takes a Trip Outside

Modern Kings of Culture Portrait Preview

| December 3, 2019 | Parties

David Grutman hosted a portrait preview of the "Modern Kings of Culture" on December 2, 2014. Throughout the night, guests enjoyed Le Melon cocktails by Grey Goose and hors d'oeuvres as Kehinde Wiley gave a short speech. The portraits will be auctioned off later during the week, and all proceeds will go towards The Carmelo Anthony Foundation, The Swizz Beatz Bronx Charter School for the Arts, and the NYU Graduate Film Production fund.


Tags: art fundraiser kehinde wiley paris hilton modern kings of culture portrait the carmelo anthony foundation swizz beatz bronx charter school for the arts portraits

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY RODRIGO VARELA

