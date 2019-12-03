Modern Kings of Culture Portrait Preview

David Grutman hosted a portrait preview of the "Modern Kings of Culture" on December 2, 2014. Throughout the night, guests enjoyed Le Melon cocktails by Grey Goose and hors d'oeuvres as Kehinde Wiley gave a short speech. The portraits will be auctioned off later during the week, and all proceeds will go towards The Carmelo Anthony Foundation, The Swizz Beatz Bronx Charter School for the Arts, and the NYU Graduate Film Production fund.

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY RODRIGO VARELA