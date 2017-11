NINI JEWELS at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables

| November 9, 2017 | Parties

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Nini Jewels hosted an exclusive seated dinner with a special presentation of Nini's latest collection. Over 40 guests attended the dinner catered by Neiman Marcus' own Mariposa Restaurant. Jewelry designer Nini Hale comes from an artistic Thai family whose clients have included celebrities, art collectors and sophisticated jewelry buyers from around the globe. Nini designs every piece of her collection with passion, inspired by her journey in life. Using only the finest and rarest colored stones, every Nini creation is brilliantly and vibrantly colorful, and engineered with innovation - for lasting value and generations of enjoyment.

Photography by World Red Eye