Bonnie Clearwater, Jane Holzer and Rosa de la Cruz
Samuel Borkson, Frances Trombly and Arturo Sandoval
Bonnie Clearwater, Veronica Greene and Dylan Brant
Paul Yates and Clarita Sredni
Enoc Perez, Stephan Timonier and Giza Lagarce
October 26, 2019-- NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale celebrated the opening of Happy!, which explores the pursuit of happiness through contemporary art. Guests enjoyed the opening reception and works by such artists as Tracey Emin, FriendsWithYou, Keith Haring, KAWS, Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami, Kenny Scharf, Andy Warhol, and others.
Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: Downtown Photo