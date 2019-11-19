October 26, 2019-- NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale celebrated the opening of Happy!, which explores the pursuit of happiness through contemporary art. Guests enjoyed the opening reception and works by such artists as Tracey Emin, FriendsWithYou, Keith Haring, KAWS, Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami, Kenny Scharf, Andy Warhol, and others.

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: Downtown Photo

