November 19, 2019

Little Dreams Foundation Gala 2019
November 19, 2019

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale's Opening of Happy!
November 12, 2019

Ocean Drive Presents An Exclusive Tasting of the Wines of Rías Baixas

November 11, 2019

Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean
October 23, 2019

How Furniture Designer Clima Weathers the Elements with Fetching Outdoor Wares
June 10, 2019

Roche Bobois' Mah Jong Sofa Takes a Trip Outside

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale's Opening of Happy!

| November 19, 2019 | Parties

October 26, 2019-- NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale celebrated the opening of Happy!, which explores the pursuit of happiness through contemporary art. Guests enjoyed the opening reception and works by such artists as Tracey Emin, FriendsWithYou, Keith Haring, KAWS, Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami, Kenny Scharf, Andy Warhol, and others.

Tags: art fort lauderdale exhibit exhibitions miami exhibits nsu museum of art fort lauderdale museum of art fort lauderdale exhibition art exhibits

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: Downtown Photo

