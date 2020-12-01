NYC Inspires The Latest Concrete Jungle Watch From Hublot

Modern Luxury | December 1, 2020 | Watches & Jewelry Lifestyle Feature Style & Beauty Feature Lifestyle Feature Features Style & Beauty

Concrete at its core, New York is industrial and raw yet infinitely sophisticated, energetic and resilient; a city of life. And for this particular moment in time, New York is perfectly poised to represent some much needed hope, beauty, endurance and vitality.

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Hublot honors the Big Apple as today’s bedrock of strength with the newest Classic Fusion Concrete Jungle watch, a traditional timepiece with a contemporary twist. Staying true to the brand’s principles of Art and Fusion, this second iteration of Concrete Jungle is quintessentially New York. The piece is a juxtaposition of uniform and unconvention; muted grey tones that are reinforced in a fine concrete with minute detailing to evoke the city’s edges and structure.

“New York City is our home away from home, and Hublot gains so much inspiration from the place and people,” explains CEO Ricardo Guadalupe. With shared values of innovation and originality, Hublot has been a city mainstay establishing its largest U.S. flagship location on Fifth Avenue.

Also paying tribute to the city are Friends of the Hublot Brand, Victor Cruz (TV Host and Superbowl Champion), Daniel Boulud (Michelin Star Chef), and Mariano Rivera (2019 Baseball Hall of Fame Unanimous Choice Inductee). New Yorkers by design, the three are part of the eye-catching campaign paying homage to the city in front of iconic landmarks; Brooklyn Bridge, Daniel Restaurant, and Statue of Liberty respectively.

“When I was told about the concept of this campaign, I felt like it fit exactly where I am in this moment. I’m sure the Concrete Jungle theme resonates with everyone during these times. It’s that grit that makes the people of New York unlike anyone else.” - Victor Cruz, TV Host and Superbowl Champion

“Nourishing the people of New York for the past 2 decades has been a blessing. Though it has been a very different year, we are grateful for how strong the city and its people have proven themselves to be...This surprising watch is a perfect representation of the city’s creativity and strength, and I am proud to pay tribute to New York with Hublot." - Daniel Boulud, Michelin Star Chef

“Once a New Yorker, always a New Yorker. I have experienced the highs and lows alongside this city and am honored to take part in a campaign that shows New York’s true spirit of strength and energy.” - Mariano Rivera, 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame Unanimous Choice Inductee

Limited to only 50 pieces, the Classic Fusion Concrete Jungle New York will be exclusive to the 743 Fifth Avenue flagship boutique and on hublot.com for US domestic purchases, before becoming more widely available at Hublot boutiques nationwide. For more information on Hublot and the Classic Fusion Concrete Jungle, visit https://www.hublot.com/es-us.