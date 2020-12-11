On December 9th at Dolce Italian at Gale South Beach, Natiivo Miami celebrated the next phase of its tower with the launch of Gale Miami Hotel and Residences. Gale Miami, located within the Natiivo Miami development, will offer 100 hotel rooms and 140 hotel residences, and will have access to the incredible array of amenities offered at Natiivo Miami. To kick off the launch, the developer of the project and hospitality entrepreneur Keith Menin and Marisa Galbut spoke to brokers, friends and family to introduce Gale Miami alongside John Meadow, founder of LDV Hospitality and collaborator within Natiivo Miami, and Jesse Ottley, president of development sales at Cervera Real Estate, the exclusive sales team for the project.
Photography by: Photography by: Paula Falla