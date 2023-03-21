National Cycling League (NCL) Inaugural Miami Beach Invitational Cycling Race

| | Calendar

The National Cycling League (NCL) is the first-ever professional cycling league.

The NCL’s inaugural race, the NCL Cup Miami Beach Invitational, will officially launch in Miami Beach on Saturday, April 8, beginning at noon on Ocean drive at 11th Street. Miami visitors and locals can watch the race from their exclusive VIP seats or for free along Ocean Drive. The event will feature activities for the whole family, including a community bike ride, races for children, and volunteer opportunities. The FanFest expo will feature an array of food options, health and fitness vendors, live art, and a Kids Zone with games, face painting and more! Join the NCL to watch Olympic and world-class professional cyclists from around the globe compete in two, action-packed 1-hour races!

Founded in 2022, The National Cycling League (NCL) is revolutionizing professional cycling into a world-class spectator sport. The NCL has changed the rules of cycling to offer a shorter, quicker, and more exhilarating experience similar to the traditional structure of many pro sports. The National Cycling League (NCL) is the first majority-women and minority-owned league and the first gender-equal professional sport, where men and women compete on the same team and contribute to the scoreboard equally. The 2023 NCL Cup is a series of four professional criterium races in 4 of the most iconic cities around the U.S. - Miami Beach, Atlanta, Denver, and D.C. Each men’s and women’s race is 30 laps of a 1-2 km loop where every lap counts towards the scoreboard. Professional teams will compete in the NCL Cup’s 4-race series for the chance to win a share of over $1 million in prize money. Visit our website to learn more at nclracing.com

WHEN: Saturday, April 8, 2023

12PM - 8:00PM

Tickets: General admission entry is FREE. Preferred VIP seating is available - here

Line-Up as Follows, subject to change (Please check the latest schedule on NCL’s website: https://nclracing.com/races/1/ 2023-04-08/miami-beach)

12:00 PM: FanFest Opens – The FanFest will feature a selection of local food vendors and experiences for the whole family.

Location: Lummus Park

12:00 PM & 1:30 PM: BMX Freestyle Stunt Shows

Location: Ocean Drive between 11th and 12th Streets

1:00 PM: Kids’ Races – Open to youth ages 7-11 to compete in a 50-yard dash on bikes. *Children must bring their own bike and helmet.

Location: Ocean Drive between 9th and 11th Streets (Starting line at 9th)

2:30 PM: Roll Like A Pro: NCL Community Bike Ride hosted by Break The Cycle – Join Break the Cycle for a community ride on the racecourse.

*Riders must bring their own bike and helmet.

*Pre-registration required

Location: Start / Finish line (enter Ocean Drive and 8th Street)

3:30 PM: Race Kick-Off – Don’t miss the team and athlete introductions!

Location: Ocean Drive and 11th Street

4:15 PM: Pro Women’s Race

Location: Race Course (Ocean Drive and 11th Street)

6:00 PM: Pro Men’s Race

Location: Race Course (Ocean Drive and 11th Street)

7:30 PM: Awards Ceremony

Location: Start/Finish line at Ocean Drive and 11th