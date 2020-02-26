Navy Beach Expands to the Caribbean Isles

After a successful decade as Long Island's hot spot, the Hampton epicenter of good food and great vibes is heading down to the Caribbean Isles.

Superyachts and sunsets provide a spectacular view at Navy Beach.

This winter Montauk’s Navy Beach, a seaside gem that’s come to epitomize Hampton swagger, is spreading its wings and anchoring down at Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas and Yacht Club at Isle de Sol in St. Maarten. Thanks to a new partnership with Island Global Yachting Ltd., the luxury nautical experience on the superyachts that typically dock at both marinas will now be matched by the fabulous and delicious offerings synonymous with one of the East End’s buzziest establishments.

“This initiative is the launching point of entirely new levels of hospitality for yacht owners and charter guests in the Caribbean,” says IGY Marinas CEO Tom Mukamal. “Navy Beach’s proven track record of success in Montauk combined with IGY’s global destinations and brand will be leveraged to offer unique lifestyle experiences at our Caribbean destinations.”

In St. Thomas this collaboration is translating into a waterfront, nautically inspired outdoor restaurant with a bar giving unobstructed views of the surrounding yachts and Charlotte Amalie Harbor. Joining Navy Beach St. Thomas this year are two new sister concepts in bordering venues: ISLA Cantina, a vibrant Mexican eatery splashed with an eclectic mix of colors, fabrics and Mexican-inspired art, and Sylvette, a French-Mediterranean bistro decked out in neutral hues, natural textures and vintage photos gracing the walls of the intimate indoor dining room and covered patio.

Fresh tuna gets a jolt of jalapeno