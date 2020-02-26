Navy Beach Expands to the Caribbean Isles

After a successful decade as Long Island's hot spot, the Hampton epicenter of good food and great vibes is heading down to the Caribbean Isles.
Superyachts and sunsets provide a spectacular view at Navy Beach.
This winter Montauk’s Navy Beach, a seaside gem that’s come to epitomize Hampton swagger, is spreading its wings and anchoring down at Yacht Haven Grande in St. Thomas and Yacht Club at Isle de Sol in St. Maarten. Thanks to a new partnership with Island Global Yachting Ltd., the luxury nautical experience on the superyachts that typically dock at both marinas will now be matched by the fabulous and delicious offerings synonymous with one of the East End’s buzziest establishments.
“This initiative is the launching point of entirely new levels of hospitality for yacht owners and charter guests in the Caribbean,” says IGY Marinas CEO Tom Mukamal. “Navy Beach’s proven track record of success in Montauk combined with IGY’s global destinations and brand will be leveraged to offer unique lifestyle experiences at our Caribbean destinations.”
In St. Thomas this collaboration is translating into a waterfront, nautically inspired outdoor restaurant with a bar giving unobstructed views of the surrounding yachts and Charlotte Amalie Harbor. Joining Navy Beach St. Thomas this year are two new sister concepts in bordering venues: ISLA Cantina, a vibrant Mexican eatery splashed with an eclectic mix of colors, fabrics and Mexican-inspired art, and Sylvette, a French-Mediterranean bistro decked out in neutral hues, natural textures and vintage photos gracing the walls of the intimate indoor dining room and covered patio.
Fresh tuna gets a jolt of jalapeno
Following a multimillion-dollar redesign of Yacht Club at Isle de Sol, an exclusive lagoon-front spot in St. Maarten, this island’s outpost of Navy Beach will boast a variety of enticing indoor-outdoor options with a menu crafted withisland flair—including red snapperceviche, local blackened mahi-mahi, and grilled Caribbean lobster.
Extra bonus: a handful of coveted daybeds facing the expansive central swimming pool surrounded by a lushly landscaped patio.
“To share our beverage, dining and event experiences with vessels and guests who have not stayed in the Hamptons is very exciting for us,” says Navy Beach partner Frank Davis. No doubt the same can be said of those on the receiving end of this thrilling undertaking.
Retro nautical vibes at Navy Beach St. Thomas
Photography by: courtesy of Navy Beach