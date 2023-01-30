A New Queen Arrives in Miami Beach

Paige Mastrandrea Paige Mastrandrea | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Homepage Latest Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink

The Paris Theater has been revered as one of Miami’s most recognizable landmarks, and it’s only fitting that now, a queen would reign in its place. Debuting an over-the-top glamorous restaurant and lounge, Queen debuts along Washington Avenue. Nodding to its location’s rich history, stepping into the space brings a sense of old-world glamour and decadence as you immerse yourself in the nostalgia of Miami’s most iconic memories.

Queen is more than just a restaurant, but a place to enjoy warm hospitality and an alluring environment that brings uninhibited fun and over-the-top luxury. Serving up exquisite Japanese cuisine, the kitchen is helmed by executive chef Julien Jouhannaud, who hails from New York in various Michelin-starred eateries. From brimming sushi platters and seafood towers to wood-fired grilled dishes from its coveted Josper Charcoal Oven and Robata Flame Grills, the cuisine impresses the most worldly of diners.

Rounding out the experience is the destination’s awe-inspiring interior design, created and brought to life by Carlos Rodriguez of ModPlay Studio. Reimagining the space while preserving key architectural details from the 1940s, the end result is breathtaking and captivating, complete with golden doors, custom mosaics from Italy, terrazzo floors and a mid-century brass chandelier from J.T. Kalmar upon entry. Inside the jaw-dropping main dining room and The Salon Lounge, guests are greeted by mezzanine floors, massive Lobmeyr chandeliers—which pay homage to the Metropolitan Opera House in 1966—and exquisite crown molding motifs that center around a Calcatta Viola marble bar. Spectacular LED screen projections make the setting all the more spectacular.

Nodding to the former Paris Theater, upon entry to the stage, the venue is transformed into a new and intoxicating setting. Drawing in the crowd for a truly vivacious and immersive experience, a night out at Queen makes for a one-of-a-kind event.

“Being in the Miami market for over 15 years, and witnessing the city’s rapid growth, I saw an opportunity with the historic Paris Theatre to create an uber luxurious, selective, one-of-a-kind fine dining and nightlife destination. Miami has recently experienced an influx of some of the most influential people in the country, so we decided to go after this demographic, a more sophisticated, educated, elevated, and more mature type of clientele,” shares owner Mathieu Masa. “Our goal will be to create the most beautiful, interesting, diverse and fun mix of people possible, on any given night.”

What could be more distinctly Miami than that? Prepare to be wowed from start to finish, as a new queen has arrived to take her throne in Miami Beach. 550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, @queenmiamibeach