Ocean Drive partnered with Avion to host an intimate, VIP dinner at Swan Miami. Guests were greeted with Avion Silver cocktails and enjoyed a guided tasting experience of Avion Reserva 44 and Avion Cristalino by Carlos Andres Ramirez during dinner. The beautiful floral arrangements, created by Petalia by Leslie, elevated the gorgeous tablescape. As the event concluded, all VIPs were gifted a bottle of Avion tequila.

Photo credit: Jordan Braun