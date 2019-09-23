Ocean Drive Celebrates CAMILLA Boutique's Latest Collection MOTHER

On Tuesday, September 18, Ocean Drive Magazine and Editor-in-Chief Patricia Tortolani hosted an afternoon celebration at CAMILLA Boutique at the Aventura Mall in honor of the brand's latest collection MOTHER. Co-hosts Maria Tettamanti and Alexandra Goeseke Cervera, dressed in the new collection, and other VIP guests were treated to light bites and champagne while browsing the boutique. Guests also received personal fashion illustrations and Kaftan styling sessions demonstrating the many facets of the collection, all while wearing Australia's leading bohemian luxury fashion label. The afternoon came to an end with one final toast to the CAMILLA Angels.

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE