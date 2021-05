Ocean Drive Magazine, Mayami and Dano's Tequila hosted a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Wynwood, which was truly unforgettable. The party was filled with performers including percussionists, fire-breathers, and a stilt-walker. Dano's Tequila provided specialty cocktails, like El Burro Loco and Diablo's Mule, and guests enjoyed light bites provided by Mayami Mexicantina.