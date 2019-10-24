Ocean Drive Celebrates Don Melchor's 30th Anniversary with Exclusive Wine Tasting at BOURBON STEAK at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Thursday, October 10, 2019 - Ocean Drive magazine and acclaimed Winemaker Enrique Tirado toasted to three decades of Don Melchor winemaking at BOURBON STEAK at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed a unique tasting experience featuring rare collectible selections and a preview of the 30th Anniversary vintage, 2017 Don Melchor from Puente Alto Vineyard, one of the most awarded estates in Chile. Paired with a five-course menu from the American steakhouse, guests learned about the history and creation of the various vintages starting with the first ever release, 1987 Don Melchor. The evening ended on a sweet note as guests were the first to savor the 30th anniversary release, 2017 Don Melchor. Notable guests include the magazine's publisher Courtland Lantaff, Randi and Steven Rapp, and Angela and Louis Birdman.