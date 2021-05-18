Ocean Drive Celebrates the 2021 Women of Influence

Miami Beach, FL – May 18, 2021 – Ocean Drive celebrated its annual Women of Influence with a fabulous luncheon honoring Katrina Peebles, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Kinga Lampert, Tracy Wilson Mourning and Vanessa Borge. The daytime event was hosted at the Bath Club and guests enjoyed a 3-course luncheon and wine pairings by Cuvasion Winery. Attendees enjoyed a watch display by Ernst Benz and had the perfect Instagram photo op with a flower wall by Flower Wall Co. Miami. After the luncheon, guests received gift bags filled with goodies, including skincare kits provided by Dr. Brandt.

Photography by: WORLD RED EYE