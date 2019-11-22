    

Ocean Drive Celebrates the November edition of "The List" with the grand opening of Sling Bar at Traymore by Michael Schwartz

| November 22, 2019 | Parties

Miami Beach, FL – November 20, 2019 – Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the grand opening of Sling Bar, a Night Market Cocktail Bar at Traymore by Michael Schwartz located inside COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach. The evening was hosted by "List" honorees Michael Schwartz, Kim Walker, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Michele Addison, Lana Bernstein, Emilie Sobel, Gino Campodonico, Joseph Quinones, Matt Werner, Adrian Gonzalez, Nicolás Leiva and Angela Birdman. More than 150 VIPs, including Ocean Drive Publisher Courtland Lantaff, enjoyed canapes while toasting to the evening with signature Sling Bar cocktails and rosé provided by Bodvár – House of Rosés as a saxaphone player entertained guests all night.

Tags: food chefs miami beach celebrity chefs traymore miami events food & drink food & drink events the list

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE

