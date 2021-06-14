Ocean Drive Celebrates the Re-opening of Gucci's New Boutique

Modern Luxury celebrated the re-opening of Gucci's new boutique at the Bal Harbour Shops, part of the brand's expanding South Florida presence. Modern Luxury Fashion Director and VP of Creative James Aguiar and Ocean Drive Editor in Chief Paige Mastrandrea hosted a VIP group of guests for a private shopping experience, where attendees took in the boutique's new eye-catching elements that expertly blend romanticism with traditional modern accent finishes. After, the group enjoyed an exquisite meal at the famed Chef Thomas Keller's restaurant, The Surf Club Restaurant by Thomas Keller.

Photography by: WORLD RED EYE