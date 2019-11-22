Ocean Drive Hosts Intimate VIP Shopping Experience at Zimmermann Bal Harbour, Benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami

On Thursday, November 14, Ocean Drive Magazine and co-hosts Tina van der Ven and Asha Elias hosted a charitable evening of shopping at ZIMMERMANN at Bal Harbour Shops benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. Joined by Big Sister Emily Lantaff and her Little Sister, VIP guests were treated to light bites, champagne and rosé while browsing the boutique.



Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE