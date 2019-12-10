    

November 29, 2019

Bad Bunny on Being Unapologetically Himself
November 1, 2019

Ariadna Gutiérrez on the Power of Positive Affirmations
October 18, 2019

Buzzy Model Ariadna Gutiérrez Reveals Her Fitness Routine, Beauty Secret & More

Home & Real Estate

November 11, 2019

Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean
October 23, 2019

How Furniture Showroom Clima Weathers the Elements with Fetching Outdoor Wares
June 10, 2019

Roche Bobois' Mah Jong Sofa Takes a Trip Outside

Ocean Drive Magazine & Bad Bunny Host Art of the Party at Delano South Beach

| December 9, 2019 | Parties

On Tuesday, December 3, Ocean Drive magazine and Bad Bunny kicked off Miami Art Week at the glossy's annual Art of the Party at Delano South Beach. The December issue cover star posed for photos and selfies with guests before heading over to his private poolside cabana.

The hotel was transformed into an artistic wonderland unveiling artist Alexander Mijares' first large format installation "Sail Away". The artist's ballerina statues were also on display and an online art auction of the piece benefited pediatric cancer research through SebastianStrong.

Throughout the evening, guests danced the night away on the pooltop dance floor as DJ Miner and DJ Ruckus took over the stage. Guests also enjoyed a special performance from a contortionist from E11EVEN Nightclub while sipping specialty cocktails, wine and sparkling water. Other notable guests included Tyson Beckford, Cris Cab, Luis Miguel and Lisa Hochstein.

The highly anticipated event was supported by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, Delano South Beach, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Santa Margherita USA's Cá Maiol and Cantina Mesa Wines, FLUENT Cannabis Care and LaCroix Sparkling Water.

Photography by: Photography by: World Red Eye and Kin St. Patrick

