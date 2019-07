Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates Amare Ristorante Grand Opening and the July/August edition of "The List" in South Beach

| July 19, 2019 | Parties

Thursday, July 18, 2019- Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the grand opening of Amare Ristorante, a Southern Italian restaurant with a vibrant indoor-outdoor space in the sought-after South of Fifth neighborhood in Miami Beach.

The evening was hosted by "List" honorees including Efrain Bueres, Kelly Blanco, Ana Fleitas, Ana Rivera, Maria Jose Puente, Patricia Beitler and Tatiana Meira.

More than 150 VIPs, including restaurant owner Gino Iovino and Ocean Drive Publisher Courtland Lantaff, sampled appetizers, pasta, entrees and desserts prepared by Michelin Star Chef Cosimo Cassano while sipping rosé provided by Bodvár – House of Rosés and handmade cocktails by Amare Ristorante. Guests also danced the night away to sounds by Nuny Love DJ.