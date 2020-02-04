Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates January Issue with Dinner at CVLTVRA and Official After Party at E11even

PartiesSee More
February 4, 2020
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler hosts Super Bowl week private dinner in Miami Beach w/ French winery Cos d' Estournel
January 31, 2020
Nicole Williams English
Ken Muskat, Bonnie Levengood and Matthew McKinnon
Lou Valentino and Angel Febres
On January 27, 2020, Ocean Drive magazine celebrated their January issue with cover star Nicole Williams English. Following the party, Nicole Williams English and friends made their way to CVLTVRA Kitchen & Lounge at The Gabriel Miami for an intimate three-course dinner with the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief- Patricia Tortolani and Publisher Courtland Lantaff. The night didn't stop there as the group headed over to E11EVEN for the official after party.
