Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates Swim Issue With Isabeli Fontana

| July 15, 2019 | Parties

Miami Beach, FL – July 11, 2019 – Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the annual Swim Issue with cover star Isabeli Fontana at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach. The Brazilian supermodel and former Victoria Secret angel kicked off Miami Swim Week 2019 with Ocean Drive Publisher Courtland Lantaff and Editor-in-Chief Patricia Tortolani alongside VIPs and leading tastemakers including Joy Corrigan, Nicole Williams-English and Danielle Herrington.

Runway shows featured the latest fashions from Agua de Coco, Diosa Mar and Oh Polly Swimwear helmed by Planet Fashion and a performance by Miami native and “American Idol” finalist Michelle Sussett with sounds by DJ Lucca Savi. Guests enjoyed interactive experiences by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, LaCroix Sparkling Water, Peroni and Ta-Tan! while sipping beverages and cocktails by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Peroni, Whispering Angel Rosé and LaCroix Sparkling Water. VIP Guests mingled throughout the night in reserved areas furnished by The Lounge.