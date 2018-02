Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates its February Issue with cover star Lili Reinhart at Sugar Factory Las Vegas

| February 10, 2018 | Parties

The sands of South Beach took over “Sin City” as Ocean Drive magazine came to life at Sugar Factory, Las Vegas to celebrate its sizzling February issue with cover star, Lili Reinhart. The breakout actress of the hit drama, “Riverdale”, enjoyed the famed confectionary destination with VIPs including “Riverdale” co-star Hart Denton (Chic Smith) and talked about gracing Ocean Drive as her first solo cover, her favorite looks from the shoot and shared details of her character’s on-screen romance with co-star and rumored off-screen boyfriend, Cole Sprouse. At the VIP, invitation-only soiree Reinhart and guests enjoyed Sugar Factory’s private Gazebo – where the intimate dinner event took place, The Chocolate Lounge and the playful Carousel. The “It” crowd sipped specialty tutti-frutti cocktails in Sugar Factory’s signature goblets such as the Peace, Love & Harmonie, Lemon Head Martinis, Watermelon Burst and S’mores Martini. A sumptuous custom-dinner was topped off by sweet confections and the world-famous King Kong Sundae.

Photography by Getty Images