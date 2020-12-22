Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates the December Edition of “The List” at Baia Beach Club at Mondrian South Beach

Kim Walker, Ana Tolci, Honor Nebiker and Paola Uscategui
Andrea Saty, Michael Liebowitz and Matt Liebowitz
Marthica Galvis, Emma Batchelder, Tatiana Meira
Hank Freid and Paul Gray
Nica Duran, Frank Cruz, Joel Nunez and Jerlin Gomez
Dave Sol
Dakota Smug, Jared Glabut and Daniella Gual
Chelsea Eaton, Veronica Camaroaza and Alexa Friday
Miami Beach, FL – December 16, 2020 – Ocean Drive Magazine celebrated a sunset preview of Baia Beach Club located inside of the Mondrian South Beach. The evening was hosted by the “List” Honorees Michael Liebowitz, Russell Galbut, Ruben Ubiera, Efrain Bueres, Bridgette Barnard, Oswaldo Graziani and Valerie Lollett. The magazine’s VIPs enjoyed Baia Beach Club canapes while toasting with signature cocktails by Dano’s Tequila. Fluent Cannabis Care was onsite providing consultations and knowledge on cannabis.
Photography by: World Red Eye