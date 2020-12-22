At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates the December Edition of “The List” at Baia Beach Club at Mondrian South Beach

    

| December 22, 2020 | Parties

Miami Beach, FL – December 16, 2020 – Ocean Drive Magazine celebrated a sunset preview of Baia Beach Club located inside of the Mondrian South Beach. The evening was hosted by the “List” Honorees Michael Liebowitz, Russell Galbut, Ruben Ubiera, Efrain Bueres, Bridgette Barnard, Oswaldo Graziani and Valerie Lollett. The magazine’s VIPs enjoyed Baia Beach Club canapes while toasting with signature cocktails by Dano’s Tequila. Fluent Cannabis Care was onsite providing consultations and knowledge on cannabis.

Tags:

Photography by: World Red Eye

