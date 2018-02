Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates the February Edition of "The List" at Rooftop E11EVEN

| February 9, 2018 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine and Rooftop E11EVEN hosted an invitation-only cocktail party to fete the February edition of "The List". Guests celebrated alongside esteemed hosts and "List" honorees, Zac Bouch, Rob Crosoli, Ken DeGori, Giovanny Gutierrez, Laura Preuss-Kühne, Jose Mallea, Jeff Miller, Daniel Solomon, Xavier Torres, and Cesar Zapata and savored the evening with premium Zacapa Rum cocktails, locally crafted brews by Biscayne Bay Brewing Co., Italian imported wines and charcuterie courtesy of I.E.E.M. USA and signature tastings from Rooftop E11EVEN. On-site party-goers enjoyed a specially curated pop-up barber shop courtesy of The Spot and listened to a live musical performance by Face 2 Face with special DJ sets by Wasabi.

Photography by World Red Eye