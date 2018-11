Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates the Grand Opening of Orlebar Brown in Bal Harbour Shops

| November 1, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, November 1st, Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the grand opening of Orlebar Brown's newest Miami boutique at Bal Harbour Shops. The soirée was co-hosted by local power couple Jamie and Asha Elias along with Rascal, one of Miami's hottest DJs. VIPs explored and shopped the latest collection while sipping craft cocktails, Aperol Spritz's, and savoring passed canapes. On-site party-goers shared the experience on social media while entering to win a complimentary "Miami Beach" t-shirt.

Photography by World Red Eye