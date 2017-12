On Tuesday, November 28th, Ocean Drive Magazine celebrated its November edition of "The List" along with The Macallan at Miami Beach's bespoke modern steakhouse, Meat Market. VIP guests joined Publisher Courtland Lantaff and Meat Market's David Tornek to enjoy a three-course pairing menu designed by Executive Chef Sean Brasel, matching exquisite rare, cask-aged Macallan scotch whiskys. Honored guests including Johanna and Brett Fingerhut, Jorge Placensia, Asha Elias, Jeremy Green, Dan and Bru Kodsi, Brian Elias, Hayley Denman, Ian Kaplan, Jared Shapiro, Claudia Moran, Megan and Steve Weber, Danny Jimenez, Kurt Lunkenheimer, Matt Pluz and Michael Baer kicked off the evening with a Macallan-champagne cocktail before enjoying the one-of-a-kind dinner moderated by The Macallan U.S. National Brand Ambassador, Nicholas Villalon.