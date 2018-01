Ocean Drive Magazine Welcomes Patricia Tortolani as Editor-in-Chief at Faena

| January 18, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, January 18th, Ocean Drive magazine hosted an exclusive dinner at Los Fuegos at Faena Miami Beach introducing the new Editor-in-Chief, Patty Tortolani. The evening began with specialty cocktails at the Living Room bar followed by a seated four-course meal. VIP guests in attendance included Ocean Drive Publisher Courtland Lantaff and Editor-in-Chief Patty Tortolani, República CEO Jorge Plasencia, Gerhard Zimmermann of Kirk Jewelers, Lionheart Capital Founding Partner Ricardo Dunin, Belkys Nerey of WSVN 7News, and Portia Holt of The Setai Miami Beach. Guests were each gifted an elegant scented candle by Cerine.

Photography by World Red Eye