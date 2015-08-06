Ocean Drive Magazine and MSC Cruises celebrated the Art Of The Party with December issue Cover Star Paris Hilton

Ocean Drive magazine and MSC Cruises partnered to co-host “Art of the Party” at Mana Contemporary in Wynwood, Miami, on Tuesday, December 5, 2017with special guest, Paris Hilton. The highly anticipated event, which was supported by EFFEN® Vodka and arts collective Mana Contemporary unveiled the Ocean Drive magazine blockbuster, De cember issue starring Paris Hilton who graces the iconic issue and is the centerpiece of a provocative feature and interview. Joining Ocean Drive editor-in-chief Patricia Tortolani at the event, Paris stepped out with artist boyfriend Chris Zylka and surprised guests with a heart-pumping DJ set bringing VIPs to the dance floor. The “Art of The Party” also heralded MSC Cruises’ new Miami star, MSC Seaside, which makes its arrival at PortMiami in late December. In a collaboration with New World School of the Arts (NWSA) and the university’s artist-alumni, who were also in attendance, Michelle Vazquez, Rachel Lee and Cindy Becerra — under the guidance of Associate Professor Senior at NWSA, Aramis O’Reilly and Dean of the Visual Arts Department Maggy Cuesta — MSC Cruises unveiled a gift to Miami of an artfully-designed container at the event, which pays tribute to the city and its local artists. EFFEN® Vodka also unveiled its artist-created bottles designed by contemporary and graffiti artists who were all in attendance including Lola Blu, HOXXOH, Lefty Out There and Nate Dee. Each have embellished a one-of-a-kind commemorative EFFEN Vodka bottle that will be auctioned for charity. The artist-collaboration is a tradition and celebration of EFFEN Vodka’s dedication to the arts.

Photography by World Red Eye