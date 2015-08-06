    

Parties

December 8, 2017

ART OF STYLE hosted by STITCHED
December 7, 2017

Art Basel Magazine hosts the 8th Annual Women In Arts Luncheon at Scarpetta By Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
December 5, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine and MSC Cruises celebrated the Art Of The Party with December issue Cover Star Paris Hilton

December 15, 2017

Power Couple Debra & Dennis Scholl on Redefining Miami through Art & Culture
December 15, 2017

Katy Perry Launches Witness: The Tour with a New Channel on XFinity X1 & Performance in Chicago
December 7, 2017

Lefty Out There on His Collaboration with EFFEN Vodka & His Upcoming Mural in Miami

December 14, 2017

6 Luxe Bottles to Gift Your Host This Holiday Season
December 12, 2017

Where to Dine in Coconut Grove Right Now
December 5, 2017

Cielito Aristan Pops Debuts a Colorful and Creative Spot in Wynwood

November 29, 2017

The Jills Discuss Their Start in Real Estate and Future Predictions for the Market
November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home

December 11, 2017

Nars Celebrates the Holidays with an Artist-Inspired Collection
December 6, 2017

Kirk Jewelers Brings the Glitz to the Holiday Season with 4 Must-Have Pieces
November 29, 2017

9 Products to Get Your Face Red-Carpet Ready This Holiday Season
| December 5, 2017 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine and MSC Cruises partnered to co-host “Art of the Party” at Mana Contemporary in Wynwood, Miami, on Tuesday, December 5, 2017with special guest, Paris Hilton. The highly anticipated event, which was supported by EFFEN® Vodka and arts collective Mana Contemporary unveiled the Ocean Drive magazine blockbuster, December issue starring Paris Hilton who graces the iconic issue and is the centerpiece of a provocative feature and interview. Joining Ocean Drive editor-in-chief Patricia Tortolani at the event, Paris stepped out with artist boyfriend Chris Zylka and surprised guests with a heart-pumping DJ set bringing VIPs to the dance floor. The “Art of The Party” also heralded MSC Cruises’ new Miami star, MSC Seaside, which makes its arrival at PortMiami in late December. In a collaboration with New World School of the Arts (NWSA) and the university’s artist-alumni, who were also in attendance, Michelle Vazquez, Rachel Lee and Cindy Becerra — under the guidance of Associate Professor Senior at NWSA, Aramis O’Reilly and Dean of the Visual Arts Department Maggy Cuesta — MSC Cruises unveiled a gift to Miami of an artfully-designed container at the event, which pays tribute to the city and its local artists. EFFEN® Vodka also unveiled its artist-created bottles designed by contemporary and graffiti artists who were all in attendance including Lola Blu, HOXXOH, Lefty Out There and Nate Dee. Each have embellished a one-of-a-kind commemorative EFFEN Vodka bottle that will be auctioned for charity. The artist-collaboration is a tradition and celebration of EFFEN Vodka’s dedication to the arts.

Tags: events parties galleries photos

Photography by World Red Eye

