Ocean Drive Magazine and Ricky Martin celebrate October issue with Puerto Rico hurricane relief benefit at Wall at W South Beach

| October 10, 2017 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine and Ricky Martin, the October issue cover star and multi award-winning actor, singer, activist and Puerto Rico native was joined by partners INFINITI and W South Beach to celebrate the new issue as well as raise crucial funds for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. Recognized as one of the most beloved performers and humanitarians, Ricky was joined by his fiancé Jwan Yosef, the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Jared Shapiro and Publisher, Courtland Lantaff along with VIPs and leading tastemakers including the Mayor of Miami Beach Philip Levine and more than 200 philanthropists and tastemakers in giving back to the victims in Puerto Rico of Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma. Funds raised at the invitation-only event were collected through the Ricky Martin Foundation. In addition to INFINITI and W South Beach several Miami-based businesses supported the event through the donation of silent auction packages including hotel stays, luxury items and epicurean dinners. Guests celebrated at WALL Lounge and enjoyed the sounds of DJ Rascal, DJ Iron Lyon and DJ Livitup while sampling savory hors d’oeuvres and specialty cocktails by 1888 Rum.

Photography by World Red Eye